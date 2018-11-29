‘Purported Government’ spent Rs. 840 million on helicopter rides: Ravi
‘The purported Government’ had spent Rs.840 million on the helicopter rides for the last 21 days without considering the expenses, United national Party (UNP) MP Ravi Karunanayake said in parliament.
He said this while presenting the motion to curtail expenditure to the Office of Prime Minister.
“We have the legitimate authority to cease these types of alleged expenses and thus we are not hesitant to take such actions,” he added.
(Source: Daily Mirror)
(Correction added for the amount of spent)
Really?
Didn’t the person passed the cost bother to pass a list of journeys and names too?
That is almost half a billion (454000) US$, if I take 185Rs = 1 US$. Even by the US standard it is a lot for few weeks helicopter journeys. Can we please have a list if names, journeys and cost? They should be hung for wasting public money, given that it is a tiny island and now with better roads, people can travel by road within a reasonably short time! (If not you should be hung for spreading lies).
The amount stated in this news report is incorrect.
Hon Ravi K stated in Parliament that a sum of LKR 84 MILLION has been spent on Helicopter travel in the past month commencing ascension to the throne by the R Family and its cohorts.
This works out to USD 454,000.
The base cost of Air Force helicopter hire is LKR 4 Million (USD 20,000); this is reasonable by International Standards. The hourly rate for commercial Helicopter hire is USD 6,000 – USD 10,000 per hour in the developed world.
In the past month, top people have been using Air Force Helicopters to commute between Wijerama Mawatha and Parliament, multiple trips to Medamulana, trips to Devales spread all over the island and to Rugby practice in the hills etc.
The LKR 84 million consists of 21 trips at base cost.
Hon Ravi K’s claim is justified.