In the backdrop where COVID-19 outbreak has turned out to be pandemic across the world, Sri Lanka Navy shouldering the national responsibility has swiftly set up a quarantine centre at the Boossa naval premises on 16th March 2020 to accommodate the influx of passengers from affected countries.

To augment the government efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, a four-storied building at Boossa Navy Base was prepared for quarantine, on the instructions of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva. The medical staff of the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital provided necessary training and instruction on quarantining to the naval personnel. The quarantine centre can accommodate 136 people in need of such facilities.

Those who would arrive at the quarantine centre are provided with all necessary facilities such as sanitary ware, Wi-Fi, television, fans, laundry, etc. Under the supervision of the Naval Public Health Inspectors, all necessary arrangements have been made to provide cooked nutritious food to those who arrive at the quarantine centre.

(Sri Lanka Navy)