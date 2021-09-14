Quarantine curfew could be lifted on Monday – Sudarshini

State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID Disease Control Sudarshini Fernandopulle believes the quarantine curfew imposed in the country could be lifted on Monday.

The State Minister speaking to the media said the four weeks of lockdown imposed in the country contributed significantly to reducing the number of COVID-19 infections.

The State Minister said the decision by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to impose quarantine curfew led to the drop in cases and deaths adding that despite the various allegations levelled at the government, the move helped in reducing cases.

State Minister Fernandopulle stated the coronavirus vaccination drive was also intensified with individuals above the age of 60 confined to their homes vaccinated through mobile drives.

The State Minister also commended public support rendered during this period.

Therefore, the State Minister claimed she does not believe that the quarantine curfew currently in place will be extended beyond Monday.

She stated under a new normal with COVID-19, strict health guidelines will be imposed in systematically reopening the country.

(Source: News Radio)