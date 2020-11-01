Quarantine curfew imposed in the Western province has been extended by a week until 5.00 am on Monday, the 9th of November.

The quarantine curfew on the Western Province was imposed on October 29 and was scheduled to be lifted at 5 am tomorrow (November 02).

However, as per the latest update, the curfew will be lifted at 5.00 am on November 09.

Meanwhile, quarantine curfew will be imposed from 5.00 am tomorrow till 5.00 am on 09 November in Kurunegala Town area, Kuliyapitiya and Eheliyagoda Police areas.

The new directives were announced by the Head of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.