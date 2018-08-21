Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said it was regrettable that an organization headed by the daughter of former prime minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike had acted to produce radio programmes bearing titles that insulted Buddhism and its culture.

He was referring to the radio drams produced by the Office of National Unity and Reconciliation (ONUR) headed by Chandrika Bandaranaike.

He said it was better for those with authority to look into such matters.

“People regret that the daughter of a pious Buddhist lady Sirimavo Bandaranaike is involved in such matters,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Upali P Ranaweera)