The railway trade unions have decided to launch their strike action from 12 noon today (09), based on several demands including the failure by authorities to fulfill their promises on resolving railway workers’ issues.

“The strike which was scheduled for last night was postponed after an assurance given by Minister Sarath Amunugama to discuss their grievances after the cabinet discussion today,” Railway Professional Trade Union Alliance Convener Janaka Fernando said.

Several discussions were held between representatives of railway trade unions and the government last morning, however ended unsuccessful as both sides failed to reach an agreement.

All railway commuters are advised to find alternate means of transportation.