Railway trade unions launched a 48-hour token strike from midnight yesterday after their discussions with Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera failed.

Earlier, they had decided to launch a 48-hour token strike from Wednesday night, but it was postponed till 2 pm yesterday till their discussion with the Finance Minister.

However, the discussion commenced at 2 pm yesterday had concluded without any acceptable solution, a Railway Trade Union Alliance spokesman (RTUA) said.

Railway guards, engine drivers and station masters were planing to launch a 48-hour token strike due to the lack of a proper response from authorities to rectify their salary anomalies.

Nearly 45 train services have been cancelled so far due to the ongoing strike action by railway trade unions.

The General Manager of Sri Lanka Railways, M.J. D. Fernando, stated that only 10 trains have operated since this morning. This includes 9 office trains and the Yal Devi train.