Rajanganaya Saddharathana Thero expelled from monastic order

Posted by Editor on April 2, 2025 - 2:17 pm

The Sri Lanka Ramanna Maha Nikaya has decided to expel Rajanganaya Saddharathana Thero from the monastic order following allegations that he made obscene statements while operating a YouTube channel under the name “Rajanganaya Hamuduruwo.”

A written order confirming his expulsion has been sent to institutions, including the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs, as informed to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (April 2) by President’s Counsel Anura Meddegoda and his legal team.

Due to his obscene statements on the YouTube channel, charges were filed against him last January.

On February 21, 2025, he was presented before a disciplinary committee comprising four senior monks, who found him guilty and expelled him from the monastic order, as reported to the court by the President’s Counsel.

Following these actions, he was remanded and later released under strict bail conditions.