Former Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to give a statement this morning.

Dr. Senaratne who, had been receiving medical treatment at the Lanka Hospital since December 29, was discharged last night.

He was arrested on the allegation of holding “White Van” media conference and was released by the Colombo Chief Magistrate on December 30, 2019.

(Source: Daily Mirror)