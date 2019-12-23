MP Rajitha Senaratne today filed an anticipatory bail application for the third time in the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court seeking an order to prevent his arrest in connection with the ‘white van news conference’ held on November 10.

He had filed two anticipatory bail applications on December 19 seeking an order to prevent his arrest.

However, Senaratne’s first anticipatory bail application was rejected by the Colombo Chief Magistrate when it was taken up for consideration Thursday morning.