Attorneys have sought to file a motion before the Colombo Magistrates Court requesting permission for Parliamentarian Dr. Rajitha Senaratne to travel to Singapore for medical treatment.

Gunarathne Wanninayake, the Attorney representing MP Senaratne in court stated medical reports from the Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore and the private hospital in Narahenpita the MP is currently receiving treatment from, are expected to be submitted before court,

He said it is anticipated that the travel ban imposed on the MP will be lifted after the motion is taken up for consideration.

MP Rajitha Senaratne was transferred from the CICU ward of the Narahenpita hospital to a normal ward last afternoon.

(Source: News Radio)