Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne says the shortage of drugs at state hospitals will be addressed promptly.

Speaking at a discussion at the Health Ministry yesterday, specialist doctors had informed the Minister of a shortage of five types of drugs for both out-patient and in-patient departments at the Maharagama Apeksha Cancer Hospital.

Accordingly doctors have decided as of yesterday to refrain from admitting patients to the Hospital.

The Health Minister accordingly advised the Medical Supplies Unit to provide the necessary medication by Monday.

Minister Senaratne also ordered for one drug to be brought via air.

The Health Minister also informed that suppliers who fail to provide the medicines on time will be blacklisted.

A shortage of 71 types of drugs has been reported across state hospitals. The Minister therefore instructed officials to purchase the drugs without delay.

(Source: News Radio)