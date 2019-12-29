Rajitha’s transfer to Prisons Hospital suspended
Posted in Local News
Transfer of MP Rajitha Senaratne from Lanka Hospitals to the Prisons Hospital has been suspended, sources said.
Reportedly, the Prison Ambulance which arrived to escort Senaratne has left Lanka Hospitals without the parliamentarian.
Yesterday, the prison chief medical officer who visited the hospital and checked MP Senaratne’s health and recommended that the MP could be transferred to the Prisons Hospital or the National Hospital.
