UNP MP Champika Ranawaka did not greet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when the latter arrived at the chamber of Parliament to deliver his government’s policy statement to inaugurate the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament yesterday.

When the President was escorted to the main chair by Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando and his Deputy, the MPs and Ministers on both side of the well stood up from their chairs to welcome the President and they were seen joining their hands to greet the President.

However, MP Ranawaka, who is on bail following his recent arrest, only got up from his chair but refrained from greeting the President.

The other MP on bail, Dr Rajitha Senaratne, was absent yesterday.

(Source: The Island)