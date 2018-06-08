Police have arrested Yasodha Range Bandara, the son of State Minister Palitha Range Bandara, over the offences of drunk driving and misuse of public property.

Twenty five-year-old Yashoda and Puttalam Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Anjana Sandaruwan were injured when their vehicle, belonging to the Irrigation Ministry, driven by State Minister’s son veered off the road and crashed into a house at Kottapitiya in Chilaw few days ago.

The incident had occurred at around 12.50 am on Wednesday (6) while they were both admitted to the Chilaw Hospital afterwards. The house and cab were severely damaged due to the accident.

Police also found a sword and a liquor bottle from the vehicle.