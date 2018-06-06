Jun 06 2018 June 6, 2018 June 6, 2018 NoComment by Administrator

Range Bandara’s son injured in accident

Posted in

Range Bandara's son injured in accident

State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son has been hospitalized due to a motor accident in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.

Initial Police investigations revealed that the double cab, belonging to the Ministry of irrigation, had veered in to a house from a by-road near the Kottapitiya junction, after losing control of its speed.

The cab and house were heavily damaged due to the accident.

The 25-year-old Yashoda Range Bandara and Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Anjana Sandaruwan were admitted to the Chilaw Hospital.

Arachchikattuwa Police is conducting further investigations.

Range Bandara's son injured in accident