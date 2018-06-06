Range Bandara’s son injured in accident
State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son has been hospitalized due to a motor accident in the Kottapitiya junction, on the Chilaw-Puttalam road.
Initial Police investigations revealed that the double cab, belonging to the Ministry of irrigation, had veered in to a house from a by-road near the Kottapitiya junction, after losing control of its speed.
The cab and house were heavily damaged due to the accident.
The 25-year-old Yashoda Range Bandara and Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Anjana Sandaruwan were admitted to the Chilaw Hospital.
Arachchikattuwa Police is conducting further investigations.