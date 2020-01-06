United National Party (UNP) Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is responsible for 99 percent of the wrongdoing by the past government to the people.

He mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Kiribathgoda yesterday (05).

Fonseka says that the past government forgot about the people by taking up the Yahapalanaya and UNP Leader Wickremesinghe is completely responsible for this.

Stating that their government committed many mistakes, the former Army Commander says that now they are reaping the results of them.

However, the UNP Presidential Candidate [Sajith Premadasa] became the victim of these results, he added.

(Source: Ada Derana)