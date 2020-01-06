Ranil 99% responsible for past government’s mistakes – Fonseka
United National Party (UNP) Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is responsible for 99 percent of the wrongdoing by the past government to the people.
He mentioned this addressing a public meeting held in Kiribathgoda yesterday (05).
Fonseka says that the past government forgot about the people by taking up the Yahapalanaya and UNP Leader Wickremesinghe is completely responsible for this.
Stating that their government committed many mistakes, the former Army Commander says that now they are reaping the results of them.
However, the UNP Presidential Candidate [Sajith Premadasa] became the victim of these results, he added.
(Source: Ada Derana)
“………………….. and decorating a vicious villain with a ” Field Marshal ” badge made it 100 %
The only living true war hero, Field Marshall SF, says ‘that the past government forgot about the people by taking up the Yahapalanaya and UNP Leader Wickremesinghe is completely responsible for this’.
Dear Hon FM SF, Yahapalanaya is good governance where the population enjoys many freedoms and can live without fear and judiciary independent.
Yahapalana is not ‘forgetting about people’; Yahapalanaya did not want to sell petrol below cost and sell vegetables below cost to get the people worship the Kurahan Satakaya leaders and the new tie-coat King.
FM SF, you should read books about Singapore PM Lee Kuan Yew and also watch movies about him.
Then you will understand how Lee Kuan Yew changed Singapore.
RW has a similar vision and now, it is lost.