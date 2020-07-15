UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said, in Kandy, on Sunday (12) that testing for Covid-19 had to be increased to at least 5,000 a day in view of the current situation in the country.

Speaking at a UNP meeting at the Kandy Municipal Council children’s library, the UNP. leader said that the government should have a discussion with the Election Commission on the August 05 general election, taking into consideration the present COVID 19 situation.

Wickremesinghe said that the government should seek advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO), but it should not take any advice from the Colombo office of the WHO.

Former Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the government should tell the truth about the country’s economic and the current COVID-19 situation. The government had made false statements about both issues. The country’s biggest problem today was the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Source: The Island – By Cyril Wimalasurendre)