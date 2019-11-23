UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, MP, yesterday strongly denied accusations that Sirikotha had sabotaged New Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa’s polls campaign.

Wickremesinghe said that neither he nor the Sirikotha machinery had undermined Premadasa’s campaign.

The former Prime Minister said so addressing the media at Sirikotha.Flanked by UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and Navin Dissanayake, the party leader said that he had been given the task of leading the campaign in the Northern and Eastern Provinces and he had been able to ensure the voters in those parts of the country overwhelmingly supported Sajith.

According to Wickremesinghe leading members and members of parliament had been assigned to conduct Sajith’s campaign elsewhere. Unfortunately they had not been able to garner enough votes.

Acknowledging that there had been a serious erosion of Sinhala Buddhist support for the party, Wickremesinghe emphasized the need to take remedial measures.

Wickremesinghe also denied allegations that in respect of misappropriation of funds. “We didn’t take responsibility for finances,” he said. The UNP leader said that it was not fair for the UNPers to point the finger at each other following unexpected electoral defeat.

Wickremesinghe said that if those accusations were found to be false after investigations, the accusers should be dealt with severely.

Sajith Premadasa’s camp repeatedly accused Sirikotha of having sabotaged the campaign with MP Nalin Bandara leading the charge.

Wickremesinghe stressed the need to receive the blessings of Maha Sangha in their endeavors.

(Source: The Island – By Akitha Perera)