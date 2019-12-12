The factions supporting UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sajith Premadasa failed to agree on a number of points which were brought up during a special discussion at the Party Headquarters, Sirikotha, yesterday (11).

The meeting was held to iron out differences between the two factions and to plan the Party’s campaign for the upcoming General Election.

The factions had disagreed on a number of points and are hence, scheduled to meet for two-day round of talks to sort out these matters.

MPs Lakshman Kiriella, Vajira Abeywardena and Professor Ashu Marasingha attended the discussions from Wickremesinghe’s side, while MPs Malik Samarawickrema, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and Thalatha Atukorale attended from Premadasa’s side.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By W.K. Prasad Manju)