President Maithripala Sirisena has informed leader of the United National Party Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oath as Prime Minister on Sunday the 16th of December at 10 am at the Presidential Secretariat.

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam mentioned this a short while ago.

He made this statement joining a media briefing held at Temple Trees today (15).

A new Cabinet consisting of 30 members will also be appointed tomorrow, he said.