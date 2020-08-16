United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe will quit his position only after the upcoming Provincial Council elections, party General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam said yesterday.

He told the Sunday Times Mr Wickremesinghe conveyed this position during yesterday’s Sirikotha meeting with party candidates who failed to win a seat.

“Youth should be handed over the leadership,” said Mr Wickremesinghe adding that a new mechanism to campaign for PC elections was being worked out.

(Source: The Sunday Times)