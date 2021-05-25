Ranil urges Government to follow medical advice to control COVID spread

Leader of the UNP and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said the Government should first follow medical advice and control the spread of the virus, adding that all the citizens will not be able to receive the vaccine this year.

“Although the Government continues to vaccinate, not all citizens will be able to complete the vaccination this year. Therefore, the first thing to do is to follow medical advice to control the further spread of the virus. The most timely thing to do here is to seek medical advice.”

Wickremesinghe, in a video statement, said the people of this country need about 30 million COVID vaccine doses. Since it is difficult to bring down that number of vaccines this year, Wickremesinghe believes there is a need to think anew and formulate a new program for COVID control.

“People who receive the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine should be given the second dose. However, the Government should take action to bring the vaccine and give it to the people as there is a shortage of it. The Government and another private section are trying to bring in the required number of vaccines.” The former Prime Minister also charged that the Government had focused on the economy at the cost of people’s lives. He said that had the Government invested $ 200 million to procure the vaccine last November, there would not have been a vaccination problem in this country. He also pointed out that rupee had depreciated because the Central Bank printed money, and that in the Government’s search for foreign exchange they had brought down tourists, including from India, which he said had seen the virus spread further.

“Today we see that the existing COVID governing committees cannot control the situation. If the country needs to be closed, close the country and give the relief people needed. Do not ignore the cabinet. Let’s take the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the country. In doing so, take the necessary steps to save the country and the nation.”

(Source: Daily FT)