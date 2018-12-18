Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe vacated Temple Trees and moved to his private residence in Kollupitiya several hours after his swearing in on Sunday.

Wickremesinghe had been occupying Temple Trees since October 26 to resist his sudden removal from the post of Prime Minister by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The UNP was of the view that Wickremesinghe’s removal was unconstitutional and therefore invalid from the outset.

Wickremesinghe had spent only two nights at Temple Trees during the period from January 9, 2015 to October 26, 2018.

Wickremesinghe and his wife Prof Maithree Wickramasinghe spent 50 days at Temple Trees since October 26, and it became the centre of the people’s struggle against anti-democratic and unconstitutional actions of the Executive.

Prof Maithree Wickramasinghe vacated Temple Trees immediately after the meeting held in it following the swearing in of Wickremesinghe.

(Source: Daily News)