Ranil Wickremesinghe admitted to prison hospital
Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe was admitted to the Prison Hospital.
Prison Commissioner and Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe said that the former President was brought to the Welikada Prison last night (August 22). Following a medical examination, it was revealed that his blood pressure and blood sugar levels were elevated.
Based on medical advice, Wickremesinghe was admitted to the Prison Hospital, the spokesman said.
Wickremesinghe, who was arrested over allegations of misusing 16.6 million rupees of public funds for a private trip, was ordered by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupulee Lankapura to be remanded until August 26, 2025.
He was summoned to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) yesterday morning (August 22) to provide a statement regarding an investigation into his visit to London, which was allegedly funded by the government during his tenure as President.
He was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) after arriving at the FCID to record his statement.
The summons was issued in connection with an investigation under the Public Property Act into a private overseas trip allegedly funded with state money. The visit in question took place on September 22 and 23, 2023, when Wickremesinghe traveled to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe.
Reports indicate that 10 individuals accompanied the former President on this trip.
As part of the investigation, the CID has already recorded statements from the former President’s Secretary, Saman Ekanayake, and his former Private Secretary, Sandra Perera.
24 foreign visits within 2 years as the SL prez is a great achievement!
How many of those paid by other than the SL public when the country was bankrupt?