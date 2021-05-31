Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed to UNP National List MP seat

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has decided to appoint party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to the UNP’s National List seat in parliament.

Chairman of the UNP Wajira Abeywardena stated that the Working Committee unanimously decided to appoint the former Prime Minister to the party’s sole National List MP seat.

Meanwhile five new members were appointed to the UNP Working Committee today. They are Dinouk Colombage, Kithsiri Manchanayake, Saman Ratnapriya, Shafeek Rajabdeen and Ramaiah Yogarajan.

The UNP suffered a humiliating loss at the last General Election and failed to secure a single seat in Parliament.

However, due to various views within the party, no member was sworn in as a National List MP.

During the past few months, party stalwarts and supporters have requested the former Prime Minister, considering his experience, to enter Parliament and contribute to the legislative process.