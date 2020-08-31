Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks which occurred on April 21, 2019.

Wickremesinghe was initially summoned before the police unit on August 21 but later he was not able to appear on that day. Accordingly, the commission had rescheduled to record his statement on August 31.

Meanwhile, officers of the Police Unit visited former President Maithripala Sirisena’s residence on August 26 and recorded a 9-hour long statement on the attacks.