Ranil Wickremesinghe arrives at Police Unit PCoI on Easter attacks
Posted in Local News
Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has arrived at the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks which occurred on April 21, 2019.
Wickremesinghe was initially summoned before the police unit on August 21 but later he was not able to appear on that day. Accordingly, the commission had rescheduled to record his statement on August 31.
Meanwhile, officers of the Police Unit visited former President Maithripala Sirisena’s residence on August 26 and recorded a 9-hour long statement on the attacks.
Put this senile pig in the prison. India gave all the information about this attach with pin point accuracy about the places and the time. This is the basted who stored paddy in a newly built airport just to embrace Mahinda. This is the basted who destroyed all the weapons we had to defend the country against terrorist This is the basted who showed a blind eye when his friend robbed the national bank. Put him in prison and through the key away oh hand this basted to me just for 5 minutes, I will skin him allive.