Ranil Wickremesinghe named as next candidate of UNP for Presidential Election 2024
The United National Party (UNP) Management Committee unanimously decided yesterday (January 09) that President Ranil Wickremesinghe should contest for the upcoming Presidential Election.
When contacted UNP Chairman Wajira Abeywardena, he said the committee members unanimously requested that President Ranil Wickremesinghe should contest the upcoming Presidential Election.
He said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe will contest the Presidential Election as a National candidate and any party seeking political and economic stability in Sri Lanka, can support the President at the election.
The Committee has also decided to hold the Presidential Election in September, 2024.
Committee members include Ministers Manusha Nanayakkara, Harin Fernando, MP Wajira Abeywardana, Deputy Leader Ruwan Wijewardene, Deputy Leader Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Dr. Karunasena Kodithuwakku, Ravi Karunanayake, Lasantha Gunawardena and Shamal Senarath.
Presidential Advisor on National Security and Presidential Chief of Staff Sagala Rathnayake was not present at the meeting as he is out of the country.
The committee also discussed the possibility of holding the Parliamentary Election in January 2025 and the Local Government election in March 2025 after the presidential election.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka expects to attract two million tourists in 2024 January 13, 2024
- Over 60 inmates escape after clash at Kandakadu Rehabilitation Centre January 12, 2024
- Japan’s Finance Minister Suzuki Shunichi commends Sri Lanka’s economic advancements January 12, 2024
- Nayana Wasalathilake sworn in as SJB MP January 12, 2024
- CEB to submit electricity tariffs reduction proposals to PUCSL today (January 12) January 12, 2024
Of course. Now that he tasted the presidency he will do his best to remain in it. In 2015, he said he will construct the largest Buddha Stupa in Sri Lanka. He did this to secure Buddhist votes. Like manner, few weeks ago in Jaffna, he suggested to build a Kovil bigger than Nallur Kovil! Looking at the wider picture, poor boy Sajith will suffer to keep his voters and getting Phottu supporters. JVP candidate AKD’s hope to get Pohottu voters (who are fed up with Rajapakses) getting hard as they might go to RW. RW will also bank on getting Muslim & Tamil votes. With this scenario the big question is can ” Malimawa” get even a 20% of votes?