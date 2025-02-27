Ranil Wickremesinghe to speak at NXT Conclave 2025 in India

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is set to depart for New Delhi, India, today (February 27) to attend the NXT Conclave 2025, a major international summit on global governance, technology, and economic transformation.

The event will take place at Bharat Mandapam on February 28 and March 1, 2025 bringing together world leaders, policymakers, business innovators, and industry experts to discuss pressing global challenges and future opportunities. Wickremesinghe will deliver a special lecture on South Asia, addressing key regional issues.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, will also speak at the event. Senior Indian policymakers, including Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnav, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Jitendra Singh, will provide insights into governance and policy.

Beyond political discussions, the conclave will feature top global business and tech leaders, including Pixxel Aerospace CEO Awais Ahmed, Luke Coutinho of Holistic Healing Systems, and Alpaca CEO Yoshi Yokokawa. Sustainability experts Prof. Brian Cox, Dr. Brian Greene, and Pete Ceglinski will also share their insights.

During his visit, Wickremesinghe is expected to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage in discussions with leading Indian business figures. This marks his third visit to India in a short period, highlighting his ongoing diplomatic engagements.

The NXT Conclave 2025 is positioned as a catalyst for change, focusing on AI, quantum computing, space exploration, green energy, and global economic policies. It will also host exclusive discussions and leadership roundtables to foster high-level partnerships.

Organized by Kartikeya Sharma, Member of Parliament and founder of NXT, the event aims to transform breakthrough ideas into tangible solutions with global impact.

Wickremesinghe is scheduled to return to Sri Lanka on March 2, 2025.