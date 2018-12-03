Minister Bandula Gunawardena yesterday (2), challenged MP Eran Wickramaratne to prove, the statement he had made in a television programme, that Mahinda Rajapaksa and former MP Tiran Alles had given money to the LTTE when Mahinda Rajapaksa was the President.

Speaking at a Media briefing, held at the Prime Minister’s office, he said Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa or former Parliamentarian Tiran Alles didn’t have any connection with the LTTE and Eran Wickramarathne’s statement is totally malicious and fallacious.

Gunawardena added that during 1989-1990 period, R. Paskaralingam, who was the then Secretary to the Ministry of Finance and present economic advisor of ousted Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe, had taken 125 million out of the treasury and given that money to the LTTE.

Gunawardena added that he possesses a voucher which proves that R. Paskaralingam has taken money from the treasury and the statements made by Lalith Athulathmudali and Gamini Dissanayake with regard to the providing of that the money to LTTE are recorded in the Hanzard.

It is not the government of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa who provided funds to the LTTE which is internationally banned and it is R. Baskaralingam, who is the economic advisor of Ranil Wickremesinghe who provided funds to the LTTE and the connection between the UNP and the separatists is not still over, he said. He urged the President to hold an inquiry about the allegations levelled at R. Baskaralingam.

