State Minister of Highways and Road Development Ranjan Ramanayaka, yesterday, called upon the CID to summon Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa over his recent remarks on the slain rugger player Wasim Thajudeen.

He said that Rajapaksa, addressing an SLPP event in Kegalle, had stated that the current government had launched a political investigation into the death of Thajudeen, portraying it as a murder. According to Rajapaksa only Knight Rider could have saved Thajudeen from a vehicle travelling at 175 KMPH. Referring to these remarks, Ramanayake during the committee stage debate

in Parliament, said that Rajapaksas statement on Thajudeen’s murder amounted to contempt of court as he had contradicted what court had already determined in this regard.

“I request CID Director Shani Abeysekara and DIG Ravi Seneviratne to take this matter seriously and record a statement from Rajapaksa. Any man with common sense knows that one cannot go at 175 KMPH on that road. Not even those engaged in night races go at that speed. On the other hand Thajudeen’s body was not on driver’s seat and was on passenger seat.”

Ramanayake said that Thajudeen had even a bought a bottle of water from a supermarket 22 minutes prior to the accident.

“It seems like Thajudeen decided to buy water and throw away his wallet some five kilometers away before ramming his defender in a parapet wall to die.”

(Source: The Island – By Saman Indrajith)