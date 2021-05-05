Ranjan has applied for a Presidential Pardon

Former MP Ranjan Ramanayake has signed papers seeking a Presidential Pardon and the documents have been submitted to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa through Ramanayake’s Attorney.

The Opposition Leader’s Spokesman confirmed that Premadasa had received the documents. “The Opposition Leader has submitted the documents to the SJB’s lawyers and they will be sent to the President,” he said.

Premadasa on 20 April requested the President to pardon Ramanayake who was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment over contempt of court in January which resulted in Ramanayake losing his Parliamentary seat. According to the Article 34 of the Constitution, the President is vested with the power to grant a special Presidential Pardon to an individual convicted by the Court.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Methmalie Dissanayake)