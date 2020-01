UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake has been arrested by the police over possession of a pistol without a valid license.

Earlier today (04), the police carried out a search at MP Ranjan Ramanayake’s residence in Madiwela.

It was reported that the officers of Western Province South Crimes Division arrived at the parliamentarian’s residence at around 3.00 pm this afternoon, with a warrant obtained from Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.