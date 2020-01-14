UNP Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake was arrested by Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) at his at his residence in Madiwala.

He was subsequently taken into custody and taken away by in a police jeep by the officers.

MP Ramanayake is expected to be produced before the court after a statement is recorded from him.

He was arrested following an arrest warrant issued by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court on the MP.

AG directed the CCD Director to arrest MP Ramanayake after obtaining a warrant and produce him in court for alleged interference with the functions of the judges.