Ranjan Ramanayake files motion at Supreme Court

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who was sentenced to four years in prison on Contempt of Court charges has filed a motion before the Supreme Court over his conviction.

The motion has been filed through a counsel, requesting the Apex court to review the court order.

On the 12th of January, MP Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to a four-year rigorous imprisonment.

Through the motion, MP Ramanayake has sought the permission of the Supreme Court to file a revision application pertaining to his sentencing.

