Ranjan Ramanayake files motion at Supreme Court
Posted in Local News
Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who was sentenced to four years in prison on Contempt of Court charges has filed a motion before the Supreme Court over his conviction.
The motion has been filed through a counsel, requesting the Apex court to review the court order.
On the 12th of January, MP Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to a four-year rigorous imprisonment.
Through the motion, MP Ramanayake has sought the permission of the Supreme Court to file a revision application pertaining to his sentencing.
(Source: News Radio)
