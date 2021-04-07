Ranjan Ramanayake loses Parliamentary seat

The Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today informed the House that Ranjan Ramanayake’s Parliament seat has become vacant.

“After consideration of legal opinion and provisions of the Constitution, the Secretary General of Parliament in terms of the Parliamentary Elections Act has informed Chairman of the Elections Commission about the vacancy which occurred in the membership of the ninth Parliament due to the fact that Ranjan Ramanayake ceased to be a member of Parliament in terms of the constitution,” he said.

On April 05, the Court of Appeal rejected the writ application filed by the incarcerated Ramanayake seeking an interim order preventing the suspension of his seat in Parliament.