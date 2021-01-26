Ranjan Ramanayake transferred to Angunukolapelessa Prison

Parliamentarian Ranjan Ramanayake who was sentenced to 04 years of Rigorous Imprisonment has been transferred to the Angunukolapelessa Prison today.

The Prisons Department Spokesman Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake said that the MP was transferred to the prison after completing his quarantine period at the Correctional Center for Youthful Offenders in Pallansena.

MP Ranjan Ramanayake was sentenced to four years Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) by the Supreme Court on January 12th.

Ramanayake was found to be in contempt of court in connection with statements made to the media regarding the judiciary.