MP Ranjan Ramanayake today tabled in Parliament several CDs containing audio clips of phone conversations he has had with many people including a few heads of State.

He did so while stating in Parliament that he was tabling the CDs containing telephone conversations he has had with politicians of various political parties, prostitutes, artistes and even heads of State.

However, the MP said he had no recordings of conversations he had with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Listing out the conversations, the MP said he had tabled recordings of phone conversations he has had with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, conversations he has had with Perpetual Treasuries Chief Arjun Aloysious, MP Kanchana Wijesekera and many others.

“I and Mr Wijesekara were able to uncover the scam with regard to who purchased the penthouse apartment and as to who was actually behind the bond scam. The CDs which I have tabled has proof of match fixing carried out by MP Thilanga Sumathipala,” he said.

The MP said he had managed to uncover who was behind the bomb explosion at Sharuk Khan concert in 2005 through phone conversations he has had with various persons.

“I have also video recorded the conversations I have had with various persons at my home including the media interviews I have given in the past,” he said.

“I did this because denying has become a norm in Sri Lankan society. I have proof of the allegations I have made in the past.”

The MP tendered an apology to all those who have got into difficulty as a result of the phone conversations had with various persons being leaked and apologised to MP Hirunika Premachandra as well.

He claimed that some of his phone conversations have been doctored.

“I prefer to be in prison and speak the truth rather than be outside and speak lies,” MP Ramanayake said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwadana)