Ranjan’s parliamentary seat: Court of Appeal orders not to take decision till February 12

The Court of Appeal today ordered the Secretary General of Parliament not to take a decision with regard to the parliamentary seat of MP Ranjan Ramanayake until February 12.

The order was issued today by judges Arjun Obeysekera and Mayadunne Corea when considering the petition filed by MP Ranjan Ramanayake seeking an interim injunction preventing the removal of his Parliament seat due to his imprisonment.

Accordingly, MP Ramanayake’s Parliamentary seat will continue to remain in place until the 12th of this month.