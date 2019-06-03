Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera a short while ago ended the fast which he began demanding the resignation of Governors Azath Salley, M. L. A. M. Hizbullah and Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.

Rathana Thera claimed that he was prepared to sacrifice his life if need be in order to achieve his demands.

Governors Azath Salley and M.L.A.M. Hizbullah handed their letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena earlier today (03).

Accordingly, Central Province Governor Maithri Gunaratne informed Rathana Thera of the resignations.

Following the resignations, the Thera ended the fast and he was taken to the Kandy Hospital.