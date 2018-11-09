Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratna today ordered the MP Ravi Karunanayake’s daughter to appear in Court on Monday.

The Magistrate said said this order was made after considering a motion filed by the CID and another filed by Mr. Karunanayke’s daughter.

Senior State Counsel Lakmini Grihagama supporting the motion filed by the CID said Onela Karunanayake was asked to report to the CID to record her statement in connection with the investigations into the bond scam.

However, Ms Karunanayake who had reported to the C ID at 8.50 am had left at 9.05 a.m. without informing the CID.

President’s Counsel Shavendra Fernando appearing with Sajeewa Jayawardena for the two lawyers who had accompanied Ms Onela said she had gone to the CID on October 29 on a request by the CID to make the statement. But without recording her statement the CID had asked her to come on another day.

She had reported to the CID on November 5 with attorneys-at- law Aravinda Gamage and Amila Pieris.

The counsel said a person introducing himself as the receptionist had asked for the names of the two attorneys and had refused to allow them to accompany Ms. Karunanayake. Therefore Ms Onila after spending some time at the CID premises had returned home.

