Former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has told a group of MPs who visited him at a Singapore hospital yesterday that he is ready to fulfil the pledges given to the people and promised to dedicate his time and energy to make sure that this was done after he arrives in the country.

Gampaha District Leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Prasanna Ranatunga said former Defense Secretary Rajapaksa had expressed these views when he and a group of SLPP MPs met him yesterday (3) in Singapore where he was convalescing in hospital following open-heart surgery.

“He is ready to fulfil the pledges given to the people and has promised to dedicate his time for them when he arrives the country,” MP Ranatunga said.

MP Ranatunga left for Singapore on Tuesday (2) to visit Mr. Rajapaksa accompanied by MPs Thenuka Vidanagamage, Priyankara Jayaratna and Indika Anurudda. Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella also joined them on their visit.

Mr. Rajapaksa had stressed that he was recovering well after surgery and that he was not ready to withdraw has candidature for President for any reason.

Prasanna Ranatunga had updated the former Defense Secretary about the preparations for the upcoming Presidential Election that is due to be held in approximately 5 months.

He told Mr. Rajapaksa that the party was gearing up for the polls and that the district level preparations were going on well under the able leadership of Basil Rajapaksa.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Pusuhpakumara Mallawaarachchi)