Relaxing the travel restrictions imposed on Sri Lanka by countries such as Germany, Switzerland, India and China will put new life into the country’s tourism industry that was severely affected by the Easter Sunday terror attacks, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe pointed out that the Cabinet has taken a decision to activate a special promotion for tourism concentrating on European countries, India and China to attract tourists by next August.

The Prime Minister also said that Sri Lanka will be able to reach the targetted number of tourists by December this year.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe expressed his confidence that other countries that have imposed travel bans on Sri Lanka will soon take measures to lift the ban considering the swift measures taken by the government to counter terrorist activities in the country.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also said that some groups are trying to hinder the development process in the country, and requested Parliamentarians and government representatives of Provincial Councils and Local Governments to make sure such attempts are closed out.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe made these observations at a meeting held with a group of Parliamentarians which was held at Temple Trees yesterday.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the recent terror attack may not have drastically hit the economy of the country.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe pointed out that most sectors showed drawbacks following the terror attack and the curfew that followed and expressed his confidence that these sectors can get back to normal in a short period.

(Source: Daily News – By Amali Mallawaarachchi)