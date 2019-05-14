Religious leaders have requested the public to act sensibly considering the current situation prevailing in the country.

Chief incumbent of the Malwathu chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala thero noted that all should unite to prevent unfavourable situations from taking place in the country including ruling party and opposition party leaders.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith issuing a special statement noted that the public should act sensibly without giving into emotions.

In addition, the all island Islam professionals association has also requested the muslim community to act tolerably and peacefully refraining from posting unwanted comments on social media.

The media secretary of the association Sheikh Fasil Farook requested the Muslim community to act and speak responsibly.

(Hiru News)