The group which includes underworld gang leader Maakandurey Madhush, vocalist Amal Perera and his son Nadeemaal, who were arrested by Dubai police are to be detained for another month.

This under an order put forth by the courts in Dubai, according to Attorney Shaabdika Wellappili appearing on behalf of Amal Perera and his son.

The attorney is of the view that this decision for extension was made as investigations being carried out had not been completed and additional reports had to be submitted to court.

The attorney also said that action would be taken to request bail for Amal Perera and his son during this period.