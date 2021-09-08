Reopening of schools not appropriate at this COVID situation

The schools can’t be reopened under prevailing circumstances in terms of the bad COVID-19 situation in the country, the Health Ministry said.

Deputy Director General of Health Services Dr. Hemantha Herath told the media today that the Health Ministry is not in a position to give the green light to reopen schools at present.

“It is the responsibility of the education authorities to set the tone so that the Health authorities could consider the request and allow reopening of the schools,” he said.

“We, as health officials cannot create the environment. The responsibility that lies on us is to ensure that COVID cases are reduced, which would happen gradually,” Dr. Herath emphasized.

He said it is imperative to ensure the safety of school children if the schools are to be reopened.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Sheain Fernandopulle)