Representatives of Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena on Monday visited the Kauvery hospital to meet the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Wishing speedy recovery to ailing Karunanidhi, the delegation also handed over a letter from President Sirisena to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar also met Stalin and Kanimozhi at the hospital.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the hospital following a drop in his blood pressure last week. The DMK chief, who is on intravenous antibiotics, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who visited Karunanidhi said that the latter’s health condition is better and recovering.

