Restrictions have been imposed on the use of loudspeakers in Mosques during the month of Ramazan Fasting which begins tomorrow.

Director of the Department of Muslim Religious Affairs M. R. M. Malik stated that all mosques have been informed to use loudspeakers at inside of the mosque, so that the sound will not be heard outside of the premises.

Since it was not possible to view the new moon yesterday, the Colombo grand Mosque said that fasting for Ramazan will begin tomorrow.

Accordingly, Director of the Department of Muslim Religious Affairs M. R. M. Malik further said that mosques have been informed to shorten religious observances in the night at all mosques which are conducted subsequent to breaking fast.

(Hiru News)