Rev Fr Poruthota’s contribution to local arts and cinema invaluable – President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday said the efforts made by Most Rev.Fr. Ernest Poruthota to enlighten the public with the fundamentals of Jesus Christ’s doctrine using several mediums will remain in literature as well as in Catholic history.

The President in a condolence message on the demise of Most Rev. Fr. Poruthota said the late Fr. Poruthota paved the way forward for novice artists and critiques via the Catholic Organization for Cinema and Audiovisual (OCIC Sri Lanka).

“Rev.Fr. Ernest Poruthota’s contribution towards the development of the local film industry not only with his work but also by evaluating and recognizing the outstanding cinematic products will last for long in the history of local cinema industry.”

The message: “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Most Rev . Father Ernest Poruthota, the renowned Catholic priest recognized and respected by all of us.

Rev Ernest Poruthota had been a prominent and celebrated writer and a remarkable movie critique. SIGNIS Awards (Sri Lanka) which resembles the Academy Awards in the USA was founded under the guidance of the Rev Fr Poruthota. We remember with gratitude that it was Rev.Fr.Ernest Poruthota who activated the Vatican Council’s Proposal for Localization of Christianity. His love for the Sinhala language, literature and our unique identity was exemplary and he took it as a personal duty to preserve and deliver it for future generations.

The void Most Rev Fr.Ernest Poruthota left behind in the Catholic community, local cinema and in the society itself cannot be filled for the foreseeable future. May he find eternal peace in the blessing of Lord Jesus Christ”.

