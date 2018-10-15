The country is rapidly deteriorating today, said former President Mahinda Rajapaksa addressing an event in Kosgama, yesterday (14).

Information on ministers who have corruption charges have been revealed, they should be laid open, he says.

Rajapaksa stated these commenting on President Maithripala Sirisena’s recent statement that information on two ministers who requested commissions from the Nilaweli Project have been uncovered.

Former President says that there is no need to fabricate stories about this government and that just mentioning their actions is enough.

(Source: Ada Derana)